Say yes to the prom dress: Baltimore nonprofit organizes prom dress drive & giveaway

BALTIMORE — “Everyone deserves an amazing prom night and for some people that’s not attainable,” said Bridget Quinn Stickline, owner of Girlhero, a teen clothing boutique in Green Spring Station.

Before high school seniors toss their caps, they’ll dance the night away at prom. But what’s not so glamorous, is how expensive it can be.

“Its tremendously expensive. When getting into makeup and hair, the hundreds. And depending on the dress, the thousands.”

Girlhero is partnering with HER Project to collect and giveaway prom dresses at no cost. HER Project is a local nonprofit dedicated to providing resources and opportunities for young women in Baltimore.

“HER Project is distributing the dress to high school students in need throughout Baltimore, along with hair and makeup services, shoes, it’s really an incredible project,” said Stickline.

Girlhero is accepting gently used formal gowns through Saturday, March 23rd then HER Project will distribute the free dresses. The HER Project prom dress drive and giveaway will be held on March 30th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walter P Carter Elementary and Middle School.

“To get a beautiful dress and have your hair and makeup done and enjoy that night and have the memory for the rest of your life shouldn’t be something that isn’t available to you,” said Quickline.

And capturing the moment is Desiree Oortman Photography. Her team of ambassadors are going into local high schools to help collect dresses for the drive.

“We’re really looking forward to the girls pictures later, beautiful and having the time of their lives.”

Students ambassadors from these high schools are also collecting dresses, shoes, accessories and purses: Maryvale Preparatory School, Friends School of Baltimore, Towson High School, Hereford High School, Notre Dame Preparatory School, The John Carroll School, North Harford High School and Bel Air High School.