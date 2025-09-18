ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — On Main Street, you'll find all kinds of things from historic signage to art and everything in between. It’s part of the town’s allure to those who call it home and for out-of-town visitors.

But statues depicting an eggplant and peach that line the roadway have stirred up quite the juicy controversy in the last few weeks.

Watch as Howard County residents fight over eggplant and peach sculptures "Save the peach!" County picks fight over fresh produce-inspired art

It began with an anonymous complaint, though it’s unclear exactly what the issue was. Now, the Historic Preservation Commission of Howard County has ordered the Aubergine, French for eggplant, can stay only for one year longer and the Georgia Peach has got to go.

Some have been quick to point out that the pair may resemble suggestive emojis, but the merchants who host the statues outside of their respective businesses says that's not the point.

“That's what's funny about this whole innuendo is it really should be the banana or cucumber. I never understood the eggplant. I'm like, ok, who picked that? That doesn't resemble anything,” owner of The Wine Bin David Carney said.

"It's kind of ridiculous," owner of Georgia Grace Cafe Paula Dwyer said. "They're art, they're fun and there's other art here on the street."

Though there are no actual rules on art, at a September 4 meeting commission members expressed concerns that they detract from the historic buildings that characterize Old Ellicott City.

“You need a reason, you need guidelines. Why can't the peach stay? Because you don't like it… to me that's not enough of a reason" property owner and art enthusiast Don Reuwer said.

Supporters have continued to collect signatures and the fight has inspired a new t-shirt design that features the statues, as created by nearby business E.C. Pops to raise money for The Howard County Arts Council.

Signs that say "Save the peach and the aubergine!" can been seen along Main Street.

On Thursday evening, Carney and Dwyer are co-hosting a sold-out dinner with eggplant and peach inspired dishes.

Though the timing may seem cheeky, Dwyer says it was already in the works before the commission weighed in and a rain delay over the summer forced it to be rescheduled.

The Aubergine has stood in front of The Wine Bin for years, and its wine club named in its honor.

“It’s kind of our mascot in a way. It gets decorated at the Holidays, Valentine's, Christmas, St. Patty's Day. People put decorations on it. It’s very cute and kitschy,” Carney said.

The peach is newcomer, but perfectly fits in with its host restaurant's name, with it's nod to the peach state.

Both statues were created by artist Jan Kirsh who has other farmer’s market inspired produce, which has been previously on display in Howard County. It’s currently on loan from The Fund for Art in Ellicott City.

“We want more of this in this town because this town is cool and it's funky,” Dwyer said. ”It's meant to bring joy to the street and they do exactly that and I think more people want them to stay than to go."

Reuwer says he is prepared to take the fight all the way to the courts, if need be.