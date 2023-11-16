Rooting for a win in front of a national audience on TNF

BALTIMORE, Md. — Brian Snyder is used to having fans from opposing teams come up to him and say, man, we don't have anything like this in our city!

He's the owner of Bmore around town, a social events company that hosts Ravens tailgates every home game, and organizes fan travel for away games.

Tonight, with Baltimore on a national stage, he's looking forward to showing everyone what we've got.

"They're gonna see a lively city. They're gonna see excitement. They're gonna hear a lot of noise from the fan base," said Snyder.

Here at home, there will definitely be a lot of noise - hopefully more cheers than groans - at bars like mother's and wayward in Federal Hill.

"Once we open the patio, it always brings people. Because you walk past, you see everyone having fun, you go outside, we have the back bar open too," said A.J. Hill from Mother's Grille, which hosts "Purple Patios" in its parking lots for every home game.

"We hope we're gonna be packed before the game and after the game because we know the Ravens are gonna win tonight so it'll be perfect," said C.J. Rhem from Wayward Bar & Kitchen.

Staff at both spots aren't just rooting for the ravens, they're rooting for the city as a whole, as football fans all over the country tune in to Thursday Night Football.

"I would love the city to get a win because I feel like at times Baltimore gets a bad reputation. I'm a transplant and I've lived here for 7 years and I love this city," said Rhem.

"I think it's awesome. It's great for the city. People love it, people love the Ravens," said Hill.

And even for viewers with no stake in the game, fans we talked to think this is going to be a good match-up to witness.

"I think so many people have watched those Thursday night games - they haven't been very exciting. I think from a fan perspective, outside of Baltimore and Cincinnati, i think there's a lot of excitement around seeing Joe Burrow versus Lamar," Rhem said.