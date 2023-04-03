Rise in strep throat infections among kids in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Health experts are warning families about a dangerous strep throat infection that is on the rise nationally and locally in Maryland.

Group A-strep throat is not a new infection. According to health experts, the infection occurs when strep A bacteria, which usually cause subtle infections like a sore throat, spreads to other body parts like the bloodstream and causes flesh-eating skin infections, pneumonia, or toxic shock syndrome.

The CDC is looking at possible spikes around the country. Doctors in Maryland have confirmed cases in the state and encourage families to get their children tested, as the infection can be life threatening.

"To every parent you know your child better than anyone. If something is off with the child, especially if they're not eating right because they have such a sore throat, or their not as energetic, call the pediatrician. Its better to consult with a doctor than to wait," said Panagis Galiatsatos, md, mhs, Johns Hopkins.

The infection can be cured with antibiotics and early detection

Doctors say the best way to avoid this infection is by limiting contact with people and washing hands frequently.