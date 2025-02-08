Revitalizing Station North with light: A new public art project

BALTIMORE — The dynamic Station North Arts District is poised for a transformation as local artists embark on an ambitious public art project funded by a $1 million grant from Bloomberg Philanthropies. This initiative, dubbed the "Inviting Light Project," aims to breathe new life into a neighborhood grappling with decline and darkness.

In recent years, residents of Station North have expressed concerns over poor lighting, which has hindered cultural activities, street life, and investment in the area. Local officials are optimistic that by reinviting light, they can restore the vibrant atmosphere that once characterized this bustling district.

The Inviting Light Project will feature five site-specific temporary art installations that illuminate key spots throughout Station North. “It’s always been like an important space for me in Baltimore,” said local artist Tony Shore, who is participating in the project. The installations are expected to not only brighten the physical landscape but also to foster a sense of community and safety that has dwindled in recent years.

Derrick Adams, the lead curator of the project, reflects on the nostalgic vibrancy of Station North, recalling how it served as a gathering spot for youth culture. "It was a place that if you didn’t want to get stuck on North Avenue, you would not drive on North Avenue around this time because it was such a bustling popular area," he said.

The curators and artists, deeply rooted in the neighborhood, are committed to revitalizing its spirit post-pandemic. “Especially after the pandemic, this area did suffer a bit from the challenges that the pandemic brought with it,” one speaker noted during a recent community gathering held at SNF Parkway Theatre.

The project is designed not just to physically illuminate the area but to rekindle excitement and a sense of safety among residents and visitors alike. “Think about this area in a way that light is not just a source of illumination physically, but how can we bring back the excitement and the idea of safety that once occupied this particular area,” Adams explained.

As the kickoff for the Inviting Light Project approaches, anticipation builds among community members. “In large part, I would like for the people who live in the area or come to the area to feel seen,” Shore added.

Tonya Hall, Senior Advisor of Arts and Culture from the Mayor's Office, hinted at the bold and brilliant nature of the upcoming installations without revealing specifics. “It will look spectacular,” Hall promised.

The Inviting Light Project officially commenced in 2024, with installations set to be completed throughout 2025. As the artists prepare to shine a light on Station North, the community awaits the return of its vibrant, bustling atmosphere.