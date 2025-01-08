Remembering the Lost, Honoring the lives of Baltimore City Residents lost to violence

BALTIMORE. CITY — As we step into a new year, it's important not to forget the names of those we've lost.

That was the message echoed at a vigil held in Baltimore City on Tuesday night, a solemn gathering to remember the lives taken by violence in the past year.

The ceremony honors those whose lives were cut short by preventable causes.

The vigil, held at the War Memorial Plaza, brought together community members, families, and city leaders for a night of remembrance.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott emphasized the inclusivity of the memorial, stating, "We are here tonight not only to remember those lost to gun violence but also those who died from overdose, suicide, and violence against the LGBTQ community."

Among the crowd was Roxanne Spath, a mother whose 19-year-old daughter, Cameran Holt, was tragically caught in a crossfire in Baltimore City.

Cameran had been visiting the city with her sister and cousin when the violence occurred. Though her life was cut short, Cameran’s legacy lives on through her decision to become an organ donor, saving the lives of four people.

"My daughter was visiting Baltimore City when she was shot," said Roxanne Spath. She added, "In the end, she saved four people. Our loss is their gain."

Roxanne wasn’t alone in the crowd. Several families in attendance wore custom T-shirts in honor of their loved ones, displaying their names and faces as a symbol that, although they may no longer be with us, they are not forgotten.

The 2024 Annual Vigil for Victims of Violence in Baltimore City honored dozens of individuals whose lives were taken by violence in various forms.

“Those we honor here tonight are much more than statistics; they are parents, children, brothers, sisters, and neighbors,” said Mayor Scott.

Mayor Scott spoke to the collective effort needed to address the root causes of violence in the city, emphasizing the importance of unity and healing. "As we enter the New Year, we must wrap our arms around the loved ones left behind and commit ourselves to collective healing," he said.

For Roxanne Spath, the mayor’s words provided a sense of hope that had been difficult to find in the wake of her daughter’s death. “I don’t know why, but tonight, I felt that I’ve been a little skeptical up until now. Something told me tonight I needed to be here, and hearing his words and hearing from all the other leaders, I have hope,” she said.

In addition to the victims of violence, the vigil also recognized the six construction workers who tragically lost their lives on the Francis Scott Key Bridge last year. These men, like the others honored, were taken too soon, and their families were left grappling with the pain of loss.

As Baltimore moves into the new year, the hope is that the memories of those lost will continue to inspire change, urging everyone to work together to make the city more safe and more compassionate.