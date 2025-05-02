Remembering Maryland’s brave: 40 Years of Fallen Heroes Day

TIMONIUM, Md. — It’s the 40th year of the Fallen Heroes Day ceremony, honoring Maryland’s first responders who gave their life to protect and help others.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Baltimore County, bringing together all branches of public safety from police, firefighters, EMS to corrections officers.

“I've been volunteering here since 2011, and our main objective here at Fallen Heroes Day is to honor our first year survivors and our past survivors to let them know that they're not by themselves and that we're always thinking about their loved ones,” said Sgt. Christopher Crespo with the Harford County Sheriff's Office.

This year, nine fallen heroes will be remembered for their service and sacrifices.

Also remembered is Agent Davis Martinez, the first parole and probation officer in Maryland killed in the line of duty, Sergeant Brenda Lowery of Cecil County and Lieutenant Christopher Higgins of Montgomery County Fire & Rescue.

Over the past 40 years, Fallen Heroes Day has honored 234 men and women who gave their lives in service to Maryland.

“It has become personal. I've met a lot of these families over the years and we have become friends. So it is emotional and then with me surviving my injuries in '79. One guy shot me 3 times, so I'm fortunate to be standing here,” said Mike Dunn, Retired Senior Officer of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

The ceremony includes an honor guard procession, a wreath placement, a 21-gun salute and a flyover. The bell from Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial will toll for each name read.

“Through our agency we have lost several throughout the years. Most recent was Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon. So we try to honor them, honor their family, our coworkers, their spouses, and their children,” said Sgt. Crespo.

The event is open to the public and will be held rain or shine. Please click here for more information.