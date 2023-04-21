Red Bull Dance Your Style competition comes to Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Friday Baltimoreans will lace up their dance shoes to participate in an epic dance competition sponsored by Red Bull.

This will be the first time ever Baltimore will host this dance competition and dancers say they're ready to battle.

'Red Bull Dance Your Style' will be tonight at 6 p.m. at Rams Head Live.

Those attending can expect competitive match-ups with all the moves stemming from popping to hip hop.

Competitors will enter an epic 1-on-1 battle, bringing improvisation to a new level, all while the DJ switches up the beat from mainstream hits to timeless classics.

The winner is all up to the audience, the crowd will decide which crew gets a chance to compete at nationals in Chicago for a grand prize to further their dance career.

"I'm so excited to this is coming to Baltimore and I hope people can come and see us. This is a big opportunity for local dancer," said dancer 'TSU Terry'.

