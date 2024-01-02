Real Fan Dan is continuing to energize Ravens fans at M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE — Even though the Ravens have clinched the top spot in the playoffs, we know the fans will be out in full force on Saturday for the game against the Steelers.

There is one fan who has been doing his part to energize the flock at M&T Bank Stadium.

Dan Granofsky, also known as Real Fan Dan, has a routine which pumps up the crowd.

It's been electric inside M&T Bank Stadium this season.

Granofsky sits in section 532.

A couple times a game, he is shown on the video monitor.

When the fans are not loud enough, he does his part to pump up the crowd.

He throws his hat to the ground, rips off his shirt and does a Ravens chant.

When Granofsky rips off his shirt, the 70,000 fans at the stadium get loud.

Real Fan Dan has been doing this routine since 1998.

In 2014, the team put cameras in the upper deck.

It captured Granofsky doing the routine.

He has been shown on the video monitor ever sense.

Granofsky is carrying on a tradition in Baltimore that started in 1957.

He is the ninth fan to lead cheers from the baltimore stands.

"We have a job. We are the 12th man. And on third down, we are supposed to bring it. We are supposed to yell. When I look around and I see people closed mouths, they catch it from me in a good natured way. They catch it. We are there to support our team," said Granofsky.

Granofsky wants people to know, he is more than just a Ravens super fan.

He's a deacon at his church and used to serve in the Maryland National Guard.

On Sundays, he goes to church in the morning, but then heads to the stadium afterwards.

Granofsky thinks the Ravens will win the Super Bowl this season.