How fans can attend Ravens training camp this year

OWINGS MILLS — Ravens training camp is around the corner.

Friday the team released information on open practices and when fans can get tickets.

The team said tickets will be available starting July 13 at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets can be found through the team’s website or mobile app.

The tickets aren’t per person, but per car. So each ticket lets as many people who can legally fit inside a car into the team's Owings Mills training facility.

All vehicles must be able to fit in a standard parking space.

Training camp dates will be given to fans who are able to get a parking pass.

Fans can also hang out with the players at the team’s Fireworks Night at M&T Bank Stadium.

That’s scheduled for Friday, July 30 and is free and open to the public.

It features a fireworks and laser show, as well as entertainment that includes interactive games, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders, and Poe.