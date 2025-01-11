Ravens Flock: A glimpse inside ultimate fan cave of Esther KaneCorbett

ROSEDALE, Md. — In the heart of Baltimore County, one dedicated Ravens fan has transformed her home into a celebration of purple and black. Esther KaneCorbett, a passionate supporter since 1996, has taken fandom to extraordinary heights, creating a vibrant tribute to her beloved Baltimore Ravens.

Walking into Esther's home is like stepping into a living museum of Ravens memorabilia. From the windows to the walls and even the door, her enthusiasm is evident at every turn. Her collection includes everything from cups and bobbleheads to trophies and even Ravens-themed shoes. “It’s a whole bunch of stuff and it takes off to a different space,” Esther shared with a smile.

This unique space, affectionately dubbed her “Queen Cave,” has evolved over the years from a small craft room to a full-fledged fan sanctuary. Esther, an avid crafter and collector, admits that counting her Ravens-themed items would be a formidable task, saying, “Yeah… I like stuff, so I don’t do well with numbers.”

Beyond a personal retreat, Esther’s home has become a cherished gathering place for those in her community. It has inspired many, including FedEx workers who have expressed their admiration for her dedication. “Today the guy was like, ‘You are so inspiring; I love dropping packages off to you,’” Esther said.

Esther’s passion for the Ravens extends beyond her collection. It has woven itself into the fabric of her life, even influencing the culture at the daycare she previously ran for twenty years. “Even the parents who weren’t into football remembered to put their kids in purple on Fridays,” she said, highlighting the unique community spirit fostered by her love for the team.

Her enthusiasm is equally felt at Ravens games, showcasing her commitment to being a true fan. “Even when people invite me to boxes and stuff, I might go up there for a minute, but I can’t say what I want to say, I can’t do what I need to do, so I need to go back down to section 134-139 and sit and be a real fan,” Esther said.

With a background in event planning, Esther finds joy in both the festivities surrounding the Ravens and the connection she feels with the team. “It’s something that I feel like I connect to like I found my niche where I’m not looked at differently,” she stated.

As the Ravens gear up for the Saturday night game, Esther's superstitions shine through. “I don’t know, I just feel like 12 and 12… we won the Super Bowl in 2012… Jacobi’s number was 12… I just feel like everything is aligning for us to go further,” she said.

To celebrate Ravens pride, WMAR 2 News invites fans to share their own memorabilia and support for the team. Whether it's cups, cats, or cooking pans, tag us on social media and show off your Ravens spirit!