Ravens fans tough it out in cold, rainy conditions

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Ravens sealed their spot in the playoffs weeks ago. They clinched the number one seed in the AFC in a blowout against the Dolphins last week. It was cold, windy, and rainy in Baltimore tonight. And they were playing their backups. But that wasn't enough to keep Ravens fans home -even if it meant many of them left the game early.

"The cold and the wind, with the wet, it's crazy out here. But it was worth it," said Corey Frederick from Germantown.

"I thought that this [jersey] was waterproof but it turns out, this whole outfit, snow pants, snow coat, not waterproof," said Dave Lowe.

Even though their rain-soaked jerseys had them leaving the stadium shortly after halftime, father and son Dave and Judah Lowe were just happy to see their first game of the season together.

"When he said he wanted to go i was like, alright. I wasn't gonna stand in the rain. But I'll come - with him," Dave said.

"I hadn't been to a game with my dad yet this year. I wanted to get one in before the playoffs," Judah said.

This game might not have mattered much to the Ravens, but the sSeelers are still on the hunt.

Monique Simms came prepared to see her Steelers win, poncho and all, but Mother Nature won out, and she missed seeing them pull through in the end.

"I really did wanna stick it out but my feet are wet. I've got on two pairs of socks. It was good to see the game but it was time."

And what likely made it a little easier to ditch the game early - was the fact that a lot of these fans didn't have to pay too much for tickets.

"I couldn't believe how low the prices dropped. I've never seen NFL tickets anywhere that cheap," said Naomi Savaro from Catonsville.

While the Steelers held the lead for the entire fourth quarter, some Ravens fans stuck it out until they knew their team couldn't come back.

Sam Bishop and his friends stayed in the name of tradition - they come to the last Ravens-Steelers game of the season every year.

"There was still a lot of people. I feel like there was a good showing. There was people from both teams. There was some good energy."

Now the players, and their fans, head into a week of rest.