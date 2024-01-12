Private school temporarily shut down by state after alleged sexual abuse

WOODBINE, Md. — A small, private school and daycare center has been temporarily shut down by the state for failing to notify them a teacher was being criminally investigated. That teacher has since been arrested for second-degree rape and sexual assault of a minor.

Howard County police say 31-year-old Dameon Patterson was an employee for Glenwood Country Day School's after-care program for the last two years. In a news release, police say: "The victim in this case disclosed the abuse last week to a friend who notified a trusted adult. The adult contacted police and detectives launched an investigation, which led to Patterson’s arrest late yesterday.

The child reported that the abuse occurred over a period of two years, "with the last incident occurring in the summer of 2023."

According to charging documents, the alleged abuse happened at the school. The victim told a social worker about numerous incidents in which Patterson digitally penetrated her, grabbed her breasts, and touched her inappropriately under her clothing. The victim says it happened when she was between nine and 11-years-old.

Howard County police

In addition to having classes for kids in pre-school to pre-1st grade, the school also has a daycare program for students in Howard County's public elementary schools.

The Maryland State Department of Education tells WMAR-2 News:

The MSDE Office of Child Care (OCC) issued an emergency suspension on January 5, 2024, requiring Glenwood Country Day School to stop providing care immediately. The operator was found in violation of state law [COMAR 13A.16.03.04E(1), Notifications] which requires an operator to immediately notify the OCC of an employee who is under investigation for a criminal charge or an allegation of child abuse or neglect. The OCC’s investigation is ongoing.

According to Facebook posts on the school's page, Patterson's role as after-care director often involved taking the kids on field trip. The posts also indicate he was pursuing a degree in criminal justice. We reached out to the school administration, but have not heard back. We also reached out to Patteron's lawyer, but did not hear back. At a bail hearing Friday morning, the judge set bail at $10,000. He is currently being held at a local detention facility before his preliminary hearing scheduled for February 9 in Howard County District Court.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, including any other children who may have been victimized by Patterson, to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov