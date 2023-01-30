President Biden set to visit Baltimore to discuss rail tunnel project

BALTIMORE — The city of Baltimore will be busy on Monday, as president Joe Biden is expected to arrive in the city to discuss funding that will replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac tunnel.

It's considered the largest bottleneck for commuters on the northeast corridor between Washington, D.C. And new jersey.

The president is set to speak around 2:45pm. The project involves the building of a new tunnel named after Frederick Douglass, a Maryland native.



The project will give residents around 20,000 direct construction jobs, the majority of which will not require a college degree.

Additionally, to ensure job protection, the president will implement a project labor agreement between the Baltimore-DC building and construction trades council and Amtrak to ensure good-paying union jobs on the project. The new tunnel will also increase dependability and offer more safety.

"I mean it's a perfect example of the benefits of the infrastructure bill. It's, it's 100-50 year old tunnel that needs to be replaced. It's been a priority for a while over 100 trains a day, depending on it. A link between new york and dc depends on the link between baltimore and dc depends on it and it's at risk. So the quicker we can get to Frederick Douglass, the Frederick Douglass tunnel is built the better," said The Executive Director of the Northeast corridor.

People can expect delays because of the president's visit.

