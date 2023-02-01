Preschoolers help vulnerable groups in Baltimore with survival kits

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore area is expecting extreme cold weather on Friday, and preschoolers from the Goddard School of Baltimore in Canton, want to ensure vulnerable groups are taken care of.

As January was National Poverty Awareness month, students spent all last month collecting warm items for the less fortunate. They called it winter survival kits.

"It makes me happy, I collected hats, scarves, and toothpaste," said one pre-k student.

Everyday the class would fill crates with various items while learning about empathy. Their teacher says she wants kids to understand that life can throw you some curve balls, but if we all work together we can help our community prosper. She explained to her students you're never too young to make a difference.

"Little things like this goes a long way. If we continue just to help just and do some small things like collecting gloves and hats, It really does make an impact on the people in our community," said Kristen Tranberg Pre-K Teacher at Goddard School Baltimore (Canton).

Each month the pre-k class will choose a social issue to help give to and spread awareness.

Officials encourage residents to prepare for the cold weather. If anyone is in need of assistance visit:

https://health.baltimorecity.gov/emergency-preparedness-response/code-blue

