Preakness Stakes to transform into week-long community celebration

BALTIMORE — The Preakness Stakes is set to evolve into a week-long extravaganza, aiming to benefit both the state and the local community. Officials announced this ambitious plan to mark Preakness 150.

First Lady Dawn Moore, who championed the initiative, emphasized the importance of fostering community pride while showcasing Baltimore on a global stage. "Preakness is a chance for Baltimore to show off, and that’s exactly what’s gonna happen on Preakness 150,” declared Governor Wes Moore, highlighting the event's significance for the city.

With Preakness 150 merely five months away, plans are already underway to showcase the city's unique charm. Inspired by her visit to the Kentucky Derby, Dawn Moore envisions a festive atmosphere that brings the community together. "I walked away very, very inspired; the state of Maryland could do something of our own, and honestly, we could do it better," she stated.

In addition to revitalizing this long-standing tradition, officials are focused on rebuilding its foundations. The state’s recent acquisition of Pimlico Racetrack paves the way for a significant overhaul, including the demolition and renovation of existing facilities. This redevelopment will introduce a new racetrack, a hotel, and event spaces, enhancing the overall experience.

Governor Moore also announced a crucial $10 million investment from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, which will support housing, job training, workforce development, and local priorities in Park Heights.

This investment holds personal significance for Mayor Brandon Scott, who noted his roots just eight blocks away in Park Heights. "It hasn’t always been a place where we felt welcome. Although it was held in Northwest Baltimore, it was very clear that it wasn’t for Northwest Baltimore,” he said, highlighting the need for community inclusion.

The planning committee is actively seeking partnerships with local groups and businesses to make Preakness 150 a memorable event.

"This is your First Lady asking you very humbly to please join us, please partner with us, because it will take each of us working together in partnership to make this the biggest and best year yet," said Dawn Moore, inspiring collective action.

In a future vision for the Preakness Stakes, the event will take place at Pimlico in 2025, shift to Laurel in 2026, and then return to Pimlico in 2027. These efforts will be driven under the leadership of state officials, ensuring the event honors its rich heritage while embracing new beginnings.