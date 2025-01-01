Power Plant Live gears up for New Year's bash, behind-the-scenes prep revealed

INNER HARBOR — Thousands of partygoers are ringing in the New Year at Power Plant Live, but what does it take to host such a massive celebration?

WMAR 2 News got a rare behind-the-scenes look at the preparation and hard work that makes the event a success.

As the clock ticks down to midnight, Power Plant Live is buzzing with excitement and anticipation.

Thousands of people are preparing to usher in the New Year at the popular Baltimore entertainment district, but hours before the crowds arrive, a dedicated team of workers is already hard at work to ensure everything runs smoothly.

"A lot of work goes into this. We start the day after New Year’s Eve," says Anthony Matteo, Senior General Manager at Power Plant Live.

The preparations for this highly anticipated event don’t begin in the days leading up to the New Year—they start right after the last New Year’s Eve party. It's a year-round effort to get everything ready for one of the biggest nights in the city.

“We’re working with outside vendors, getting our tent rentals here, running wires throughout every venue, and creating a sonic space for the live band to perform in,” says Matteo, describing the complexity of the event setup.

From coordinating entertainment schedules to ensuring there are enough security and cleaning crews on hand, the day is filled with meticulous planning. The goal is clear: to create an unforgettable experience for partygoers while making sure everyone is safe and comfortable.

And of course, there’s the essential task of making sure the drinks are stocked. "We also hope that everyone is enjoying themselves responsibly. It’s all about having fun and staying safe."

With a mix of old favorites and exciting new experiences, Power Plant Live is the place to be for those looking to celebrate in style. Highlights of the evening include mechanical bull riding at PBR Baltimore and an immersive gaming experience inside the former Tin Roof, where guests can relive their childhoods with classics like Mortal Kombat and Mario Kart.

"If you didn’t make it to Power Plant, you missed out on a really great party," says Isabel Causey, Marketing Coordinator at Power Plant Live.

For Causey, the most rewarding part of the job isn’t the long hours or the endless to-do lists—it’s seeing everything come together and knowing the guests are having an unforgettable time.

“There’s plenty of rewarding parts to this job, but seeing the photos tagged at Power Plant Live definitely stands out to me,” says Causey.

After the New Year’s festivities wind down, Power Plant Live isn’t slowing down. There’s a jam-packed calendar of events for 2025, including Mardi Gras celebrations, the Shamrock Stumble, and a special Valentine’s Day Singles Night.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the Power Plant Live website.