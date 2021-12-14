Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Police looking for suspect involved in DPW worker homicide

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Jaromir Chalabala / EyeEm
<p>Close-Up Of Blue Siren On Police Car At Night</p>
Police interviewing person after woman shot in Baltimore
Posted at 2:55 PM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 14:55:54-05

BALTIMORE — Police are trying to identify a suspect related to a Baltimore homicide.

Authorities need your help identifying the suspect that was near the area of 4800 Holder Ave during the incident.

The suspect can be seen on video that has been obtained by investigators. If you have any information please call (410) 396-2100 with any tips.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019