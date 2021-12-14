Police looking for suspect involved in DPW worker homicide

BALTIMORE — Police are trying to identify a suspect related to a Baltimore homicide.

Authorities need your help identifying the suspect that was near the area of 4800 Holder Ave during the incident.



The #BaltimorePoliceDepartment needs your help identifying a homicide suspect. Investigators obtained video from the area of 4800 Holder Ave that captured the incident. The suspect can be seen in the video below. Call (410) 396-2100 with any tips. #BPD https://t.co/A9ZzphYl9f — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 14, 2021

The suspect can be seen on video that has been obtained by investigators. If you have any information please call (410) 396-2100 with any tips.