Police cite 78-year-old driver who crashed into Glen Burnie doctor's office, seriously injuring two

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Dental assistant Tracey Brooks says it sounded like an explosion while finishing up a procedure Wednesday afternoon. Maybe it was a car accident along Quarterfield Road, she thought.

What she saw, was way worse.

"I was so sad. I was actually heartbroken. It's always been a fear of mine that one day that could happen, that there are no barriers to protect the building from the cars," she said.

Anne Arundel County police say a 78-year-old woman mistook the gas pedal for her brakes while pulling into a spot directly in front of the Maryland Primary Care Physicians Office, when she crashed into the building.

Her 2022 Toyota Highlander struck an older couple who were in the waiting room, ages 74 and 75, pinning them underneath the car.

They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Doctors on scene also helped to evaluate the driver, who did not appear to be injured.

"The elderly, they still want their independence and I'm sure she's very, very heartbroken that that happened," Brooks said. "I'm sad for the victims and I'm sorry for the person that ran into the building. I'm sad for everyone. But I will pray that they're all ok."

Police have cited the driver for negligent driving, which carries a potential $1000 fine and possible suspension of a license and failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, which carries another $130 fine and 3 points on a license.

On Thursday, the doctor's offices were closed as crews worked on repairs.

The director of operations on site declined to comment to WMAR-2 News.

Brooks says moving forward, she hopes efforts will be made to keep everyone in the building safe.