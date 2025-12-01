Police break up illegal car rally in Central Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE — The sounds of screeching tires filled the air early Sunday morning during an illegal car rally that was quickly broken up by police.

Multiple cars were doing high-speed donuts at the intersection of E. Preston Street and Guilford Avenue, as seen in video obtained by WMAR-2 News from a neighbor.

At one point, the video also shows what appears to be a firework that is thrown by an onlooker into the fray.

Baltimore Police report they responded to “multiple calls” for a vehicle disturbance around 1:28 in the morning. After they arrived, the area was shortly cleared out.

Two men were taken into custody, according to police, but it’s not clear why at this time or if they are facing any charges.

In June, Maryland State Police reported its Maryland Car Rally Task Force broke up six rallies in one weekend, leading to the arrest of 3 people.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.