Pickup truck driver says another driver ran him off the road, leading to crash and building collapse

BALTIMORE, Md. — One neighbor told WMAR-2 News she assumed it must have been a tractor-trailer—that's how loud it was. But a pickup truck actually caused all this damage.

The 64-year-old driver told Baltimore Police another driver ran him off the road, causing him to crash into the building on the corner of North Patterson Park Avenue and Federal Street on Monday night. The building partially collapsed. Emergency inspectors with the city's Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) determined it was a public safety risk and needed to be torn down.

Police say at this time the driver is not facing charges.

"It's a lot of damage. They destroy everything," Sofia Funez said on Tuesday.

Funez owns the property next door. Fortunately, nobody was inside either home at the time. The first floor of the building that collapsed housed a salon business. The second floor was vacant. There were no violations, according to DHCD.

Funez had been in the process of fixing up her place before moving in. Now she's concerned about the shared wall.

"We don't know yet. I just feel so sad because we already invest a lot of money in that house," she said.

Housing officials told WMAR-2 News, "At this time, no adjacent properties are believed to be at risk; however,our team continues to monitor the surrounding area to ensure ongoing safety."

"Now it's time for me to think about moving. I gotta move," Billy Green said on Tuesday. Green lives a few doors down. She's the only person who lives in one of the homes on this row. After dealing with flooding from the neighboring home leaking into her basement and now this, she's rethinking her living situation.

"Why should I still stay here? It's scary to live on the corner house and you're by yourself living in the house."

In a statement, Councilman Antonio Glover said his office is working with city agencies to monitor the situation moving forward.