Phoenix the loan wolf welcomes our own Kara Burnett into his pack at the Maryland State Fair

BALTIMORE — There's plenty of eye-catching shows at the Maryland State Fair, but here's one to howl about.

Sharon Sandlofer runs the Wolves of the World showcase. Growing up she toured the circus circuit with her parents and a group of elephants, but over the past 20 years she’s been leading a different pack.

“I come from a circus background, but when I married my husband we got into rescue. He was the first man to ever save a great whale from a stranding. We went to Oregon with the Bureau of Land Management to find a lost herd of Mustangs, and then kind of segued into wolves. Our first wolves came from Hurricane Katrina.”

Traveling across the country, Sandlofer takes the show on the road with a pack of 10 wolves that have been rescued. Spectators get to witness the wolves in action, their alertness, pack structure and agility.

Our own Kara Burnett actually got an up close encounter with a star of the show, Phoenix, who Sandlofer described as a loan wolf.

You can check out this unique experience for yourself at the dates and times below.

Show Dates & Times

Friday: 12:00, 3:00, and 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 12:00, 3:00, and 6:00 p.m.

Sunday: 12:00, 3:00, and 6:00 p.m.

