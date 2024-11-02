Peace of the Promise: Baltimore Peace Movement floods the streets of West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peace Movement flooded the streets of West Baltimore over the weekend, sending a resounding message to the community: "Choose Peace." Previously known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365, this initiative aims to combat violence, promote conflict resolution, and help individuals cultivate peace within themselves.

With vibrant signs, colorful balloons, and heartfelt tributes to those lost to violence, members of the movement—young and old—came together at the bustling intersection of Edmonson Avenue and Allendale Street. They united in a call for the community to embrace peace rather than resort to violence.

Erricka Bridgeford, a founding member of the Baltimore Peace Movement, described the atmosphere at the event. “We encourage people to honk for peace. Sometimes we’re dancing for peace, and there's always food and music, so it’s a good time,” she said.

Among the emotional displays was a poignant tribute to 23-year-old Shawn Sue Junior, who was tragically shot and killed before his birthday. His mother, Tameka Lee, shared her grief and her hope for change. “It’s going to be seven years in February… I wouldn’t wish this on anyone, so just think before you react,” Lee urged. She believes that if her son were alive today, he would actively participate in the movement, supporting peace in the community.

The Baltimore Peace Movement focuses not only on external actions but also on personal growth and understanding. Cofounder Ellen Gee explained, “De-escalation is also about knowledge of self. It’s an internal process, recognizing when you’re on the edge and checking yourself.” She encourages individuals to reconcile conflicts and apologize when necessary.

The movement aims for “72 Hours of Peace,” encouraging community members to amplify peace and “put joy back into the city,” according to Bridgeford. Her optimism stems from the belief that Baltimoreans genuinely desire love and connection. “You can see people want love. They’re honking for love because they’re saying, ‘Yeah, me too, I want love too,’” she remarked.

Bridgeford and other members are hopeful for a peaceful future, emphasizing that peace has historically reigned in Baltimore. “Peace actually reigns in Baltimore; it has dominion here. People don’t hear the stories of lives saved, lives healed, and the positive impacts throughout the year,” she said.

This initiative comes on the heels of a significant decrease in homicides and nonfatal shootings in Baltimore, signaling a shift in the community’s approach to conflict and violence.

In a concurrent effort, inmates at Jessup Correctional Facility participated in peaceful activities, engaging in games, workshops, and discussions with conflict mediators.

As the Baltimore Peace Movement continues its efforts, the call for peace resonates loudly within the community, inspiring hope for lasting change and harmony in the city.