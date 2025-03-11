Pappas Seafood Celebrates 17 years: A local favorite defying the odds

PERRY HALL — Pappas Seafood Company, a beloved local gem, is celebrating a remarkable 17 years in business. While it may seem like a modest milestone to some, it comes at a time when many small businesses are shutting their doors.

Yet, despite the challenges of an ever-changing economy and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pappas Seafood Company is still standing strong.

"17 years of hard work. 17 years of love. 17 years and going strong," said Karen Zimmerer, CFO and Managing Partner of Pappas Seafood Co., with pride.

The journey of Pappas Seafood began in 2008, but the company’s roots run deep, tracing back to 1972. Today, the family-owned business not only serves up fresh seafood at its local restaurants but also ships nationwide, offering its fresh catches to all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Over the years, Pappas Seafood has expanded significantly, including its thriving shipping operations. "We’ve even shipped to Mrs. Oprah," Zimmerer laughed, referring to Oprah Winfrey, who once featured Pappas on her Instagram, helping to put them on the map.

Among the longest-serving employees is Claire Fowler, Shipping Manager, who has been with Pappas for 13 years. Fowler has witnessed the company's growth firsthand, transitioning from a small trailer to a full-fledged shipping operation.

“It’s been incredible watching Pappas grow over the years. We went from working inside a trailer offering carry-out to taking over the building next door, and now we have this whole warehouse,” Fowler said.

Pappas Seafood Company isn’t just a place of work—it's a family affair. Fowler, who met her husband at Pappas, emphasized the close-knit community that the business fosters. “I’ve been here for 13 years; I met my husband here; I bring my kids here... It’s a very family-based atmosphere, and it’s fun,” she shared.

The 17-year milestone wasn’t without its hurdles, though. The pandemic took a significant toll on the business, with many uncertainties surrounding the future. “COVID really took us through a loop, but after the first year, it ended up coming back twice as much as it had been. It was a rollercoaster,” Zimmerer reflected.

However, Pappas Seafood Company's resilience and adaptability have paid off. In a time when many small businesses are closing, Pappas stands as a testament to the strength and determination of local enterprises.

"I love small businesses. I’d rather go to a local restaurant than go to Outback any day, so it’s tough seeing so many businesses close," said Fowler, echoing the sentiments of many customers who continue to support Pappas.

Zimmerer echoed Fowler’s thoughts, expressing deep gratitude for the loyal customer base that has kept the business afloat. “Every day, we think about what we have and how we can make it better and improve upon it. We’re very grateful for where we are, and we know it might not last forever, so we’re doing what we can at the moment,” she said.

As Pappas Seafood Company celebrates this major milestone, employees are hopeful for many more years of success, laughter, and love. Their commitment to excellence and dedication to their customers ensure that the future remains bright for this local favorite.

