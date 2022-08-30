'Overdose does discriminate': Howard Co. mom encourages people to learn about addiction, prevention

HOWARD COUNTY — International Overdose Awareness Day is on Wednesday. It's a time to educate people on the effects of addiction and remember those we've lost to overdose.

The Howard County Opioid Crisis Community Council will host its annual International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, August 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ellicott City.

All are welcome to this free event.

Organizers say this judgment free zone will feature behavioral health resources, Naloxone training, and more.

"I think this event is of importance because sometimes people don't think this could happen in their backyard," said Beth Harbinson. founder of Sobar Nonprofit, Recovery Advocate. "Here in Howard County, we’ve had 12 overdose deaths and over 100 overdoses so it happens everywhere."

Opioid awareness

Ioad 2022 Flyer by Adam Thompson on Scribd

Debbie Nix is a testament of how important it is to understand that addiction doesn't discriminate.

In 2020, her son David died of overdose. Nix explained that she didn't think this would ever happen, which is why she now educates people about addiction and encourages those struggling to find support.

"David was an amazing kid," Nix said. "He was loving, compassionate and kind, but through my sons addiction, I got to know that a lot of people in Columbia and Howard County did not believe we had a problem. So it's important to help raise awareness."

Mom honors son who overdosed of opioids

Paying the price for the opioid crisis

That is why those impacted believe Wednesday's event is so important, for people to know there is support and resources in the community.

"There will be a number of providers here in Howard County who are here to talk about what the paths to recovery are and what services they offer," Harbinson said. "We're also having a training so people can learn how to use narcan, the opioid overdose reversal drug. The fire and rescue is going to show people what happens when they respond to a 911 call. It's important because people are sometimes hesitant to call 911 when there's an overdose, especially if they've been involved in using, and it really does remind people that help us available without risk."

"I would encourage parents who have a loved one or a child that's struggling, to reach out," Nix said. "The Howard County Health Department has peer support specialists. They have navigators that will help you go through the process. It's very important for families to have support."

For more information about this event or to pre-register, visit ioad-hoco-2022.eventbrite.com.

To learn more about the global IOAD celebration, you can visit www.overdoseday.com.

