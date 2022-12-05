One dead in Southwest fire, victim's family wants answers

BALTIMORE — Sunday morning Baltimore City Fire Department discovered a mans body in southwest Baltimore. The person is believed to have died a fire Saturday night, on the 2500 block of West Lexington street.

Fire and rescue found the man's body on the second floor of a commercial building. People say it was a multi-purpose building where the victim repaired cars.

People want to know why wasn't the man whose family identified as 46-year-old James Craig Junior, wasn't saved last night when the fire first occurred. The victim's family believes Baltimore City Fire and Rescue wasn't thorough enough and they want to know why Craig was left behind.

"Possibly had went upstairs he could have been saved; he could have been still alive as a result. But because they didn't do that, he was inside this building, and he died as a result of that," James Craig Sr. father of deceased James Craig Jr.

"He is a good person. He never wanted to hurt anyone. He always wanted to help. it's just unfortunate. Whoever was here that night and went home to they family. Y'all left somebody behind," said the God brother of Craig Jr.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department while crews were putting out the fire Saturday night the safety officer noticed instability in the walls and deemed the building in dangerous conditions. Officials weren't able to examine the whole inside due to safety reasons.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.