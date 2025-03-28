On the Move: Black Girls Hike blazes a trail from Baltimore to Ghana

BALTIMORE — “I’ve always been an outdoor, nature-type of girl. So I was always the one in the woods, dragging my friends to come play by the water,” said Asia Bright, the founder of Black Girls Hike.

Black Girls Hike is a community of Black and Brown outdoor enthusiasts. They host hikes for beginners and five-mile treks for more seasoned adventure seekers.

“Those are like the mountain hikes and river crossings,” said Bright.

Bright started hiking more during the pandemic and figured she couldn’t be the only one looking to get some fresh air.

“When I first started Black Girls Hike, it was a hobby of mine. I just wanted to bring other women along with me,” said Bright.

She knew the community existed but didn’t see it reflected on the trails.

“We were out there hiking for five hours, something spooked us, and in that moment, I realized we didn’t see any other Black hikers. It didn’t make sense to me. There’s no way I’m the only person that likes to hike.”

Bright put the word out and Black Girls Hike took off. The club now has over 14,000 members with 375 hikes under their belt.

“Every time, it’s ‘Thank you, this is needed, keep doing this. You created something we need,’” said Bright.

The group mainly meets at Patapsco Valley State Park, but they’re also taking some major steps—hosting hikes in Colorado, Texas, Costa Rica, and Ghana.

They’re creating a space for people of color who haven’t always found a safe place in the great outdoors. The history of Black families being disconnected from nature goes back decades. During segregation, Black people were barred from entering national and state parks. Bright says it’s just one of the many factors contributing to the lack of diversity and inclusion in outdoor spaces.

“Every woman that comes out to hike with me reinforces the idea that this space is needed,” said Bright.

The group is looking to branch out into other areas of wellness. They already offer Pilates and yoga classes but are looking to expand into kayaking, rock climbing, and snow tubing.

To stay up to date with Black Girls Hike, click here for more information.