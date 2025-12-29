Nurse turns passion into baking business now competing for national title

ELKRIDGE, Md. — A registered nurse whose baking hobby began in elementary school has turned her passion into a growing business and is now competing in a national contest that could change everything, for the better.

Francesca Dominguez, a Texas transplant who has called Maryland home for three years now, decided at age 40 to pour herself into passion.

In August, she launched DOUGHminguez Confections from her home kitchen.

"I just didn't want another decade to go by without pursuing something I was really passionate about and really enjoy doing," she said.

As a full-time nurse, baking serves as stress relief. Something she says her co-workers didn't mind either when she brought in the sweet treats.

Her biggest supporter she says is her husband Bill, who doubles as her taste-tester, though she jokes about needing someone with a little less bias.

"I tell him I need someone impartial because I feel like he likes everything that I bake," Dominguez jokes.

Her spunky 10-year-old Boston Terrier named Panda is her inspiration for her signature cookie creation.

"It's a white chocolate chip cookie with chocolate sandwich cookies mixed in and then I'll put a mini chocolate sandwich on top with white chocolate drizzle," Dominguez explains.

Dominguez had their cookies on display at a recent holiday market at the National Harbor, where flavors like Strawberry crunch, S'mores and the Cardiomegaly Crinkle, a green Grinch-inspired cookie decorated with a heart, were on the menu.

While growing her business, Dominguez discovered the Greatest Baker Competition online. The contest promises financial support for small businesses and families affected by childhood cancer through the Andrew McDonough B-Plus Foundation.

The combination perfectly aligns with Dominguez's passions as both a baker and healthcare professional. Her father was also diagnosed with prostate cancer during the pandemic.

"As a nurse I see it first-hand, families are in the hospital. They want to be with their loved one who's diagnosed with cancer but we forget that those family members also still have financial responsibilities,"Dominguez said. "This organization really helps with that."

On Christmas, she advanced in the national contest. To make it past the next round, she needs to stay in the top five. Voting closes on New Year's Eve at 7 p.m. PCT.

"I'm hoping to stay in as long as possible. Crossing my fingers and toes," Dominguez said.

The final winner, to be announced in February, will receive $10,000 and a feature in "Baked from Scratch" magazine. Dominguez hopes the recognition would help grow her business beyond her home kitchen.

But no matter how the cookie crumbles, she says the most rewarding part has been the encouragement she's received.

"It's been really heartwarming to feel supported, especially from my family back home," Dominguez said.

