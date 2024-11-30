North Charles Street businesses rally for community support ahead of holiday season

BALTIMORE — Months have passed since an underground fire disrupted the vibrant small business community along North Charles Street, and many owners are once again urging residents to support local shops as the holiday season approaches.

Entrepreneurs facing significant challenges remain committed to keeping their businesses open. Quincy Goldsmith, co-owner of Stem and Vine, stated, “It’s been a challenge from start to finish; we were closed for two months.”

The September underground fire forced many businesses to shut down or alter their hours, leading to serious setbacks in their operations. The repercussions of the fire were felt immediately, with decreased foot traffic and parking challenges becoming significant obstacles.

Nisha McNair-David, owner of Luxury Nail and Spa, said “We had clients circling the block for 30 minutes just to find a parking space, and next thing you know, they were canceling their appointments.”

Goldsmith echoed these concerns, pointing to continuous lane closures caused by both BGE and the fire department. “This isn’t the first time, so it’s a challenge,” he said. An underground fire also impacted business back in January.

As the holiday shopping season kicks off, local business owners are hopeful for a rebound. “It’s kind of dry and desolate downtown during the holidays, so support on Small Business Saturday for us will be wonderful,” said.

The owners stress the importance of shopping locally, emphasizing that the money spent at these businesses directly supports the community.

“When you support a small business, you’re supporting people who work in the community and their families,” McNair-David pointed out. Goldsmith added, “I support 50 black female-owned businesses, so your shopping with me directly impacts those women and their families. You can’t do that any other way.”

Amid the chaos of the bustling city and the stressors of the holiday season, these businesses offer a unique shopping experience distinct from big box stores. “At least we’re here for people to come in and just digress, to get away from the hoopla of the holidays,” said McNair-David.

Stem and Vine presents a multifaceted experience, functioning as a wine bar, liquor store, event space, and cultural center. Goldsmith describes their establishment as “very unique.” Meanwhile, Luxury Nail and Spa serves as an urban oasis, providing a space where customers can feel good while unwinding and relaxing.

As they continue to recover from the aftermath of the underground fire, ongoing construction, and traffic disruptions, local business owners invite the community to choose them this holiday season. “We are back to being an experiential retail space. Come here and see what we have to offer, thank you,” Goldsmith concluded.