Newly revealed diary entries from Luigi Mangione charged in CEO murder

Diary entries are giving more insight into suspect Luigi Mangione's state of mind leading up to the murder of United Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson.

According to a new court filing, police recovered a red notebook at the time of Mangione's arrest.

State prosecutors say writings in that notebook uncover his frustrations with the health insurance industry. Entries included plans to carry out the attack.

An excerpt of the filing, from ABC News, states. "The entry dated August 15, 2024, reads in pertinent part as follows: 'I finally feel confident about what I will do. The details are coming together. And I don't feel any doubt about whether it's right/justified. I'm glad in a way that I've procrastinated bc it allowed me to learn more about UHC," the filing said.

In April, Mangione, who is from Towson, pleaded not guilty to Federal charges.

The new filing from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is a response to a motion filed last month by Mangione’s defense team, seeking to stay or dismiss the New York case against him.

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed as he walked to an investor meeting on December 4th in New York City.

Mangione was taken into custody 5 days later at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Explaining the Maryland ties of the alleged shooter behind healthcare CEO's murder

Luigi Mangione's next court date is scheduled for June 26th.