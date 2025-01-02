New Year's Greetings: Maryland celebrates arrival of its first babies in 2025

MARYLAND — As the clock struck midnight welcoming the New Year, Maryland celebrated new beginnings with the arrival of its first babies of 2025. In a heartwarming start to the year, several families welcomed their little ones, marking joyous milestones for each family.

The first baby to make their debut was Lando Antonio Nakia Jackson, born just a minute past midnight at the University of Maryland Saint Joseph Medical Center, weighing 5 pounds 16 ounces.

His arrival coincided perfectly with the New Year, making him a special celebration edition.

At 1:16 a.m., Amir Eliseo Pullen arrived at Sinai Hospital, weighing in at 7 pounds 3 ounces. Amber Pullen, Amir’s mother, expressed her eagerness for his arrival, sharing, “I wanted him yesterday! I was over being pregnant and in labor, but everybody kept saying he was coming today.”

The final newcomer, Eliani Grace, was born at 2:36 a.m. at MedStar Harbor Hospital, weighing 6 pounds 7 ounces. Her mother, Blanca, noted a delightful twist: “She was born literally on my dad’s birthday. He’s also a January 1st baby born at midnight.”

Each family is thrilled to start the New Year with their new blessings. Blanca and her partner Kevin are celebrating the birth of their second child, while Amber and Sean Pullen, who have been married for over 20 years, add to their bustling family with their seventh child.

“We’re very family-oriented,” Sean stated. “We love being with our family, love them all.”

Reflecting on the significance of their children’s births, Blanca remarked, “It feels cool that she’s the first baby of the year… a little blessing,” while Amber expressed her joy, saying, “We’re starting all over, but we love him, and he’s going to be a great addition to our family.”

Other babies born in the area include:

University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center (Prince George’s County) – Baby girl born at 3:03 am – 5 lbs. 1 ounce

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center (Anne Arundel County) – Baby boy born at 4:14 am

University of Maryland Charles Regional Health (Charles County) – Baby Boy born at 8:11 am, 8 lbs. 15 oz.

University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton—Baby Boy born at 10:03 am. - 7 lbs, 13 oz

Interestingly, the generation these babies and others born in 2025 will belong to is known as Gen Beta, following the recently concluded Generation Alpha.

As families kick off the year with abundant joy and new beginnings, these newborns symbolize hope and a fresh start for many across the state.