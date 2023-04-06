New soccer club in Baltimore offers positive outlet to residents

BALTIMORE — Local Baltimore resident Nick Williamson is pushing to create Baltimore's first official soccer club. Williamson grew up in Germany. He says when you moved here he noticed sports brought people together similar to the "football" or soccer culture in Europe.

Williamson says like many sports soccer creates unity and allows players to learn the power of team work through physical fitness.

This summer Baltimore will have an established soccer club. There will be a men and women's team, along with a team for kids.

The newly-formed organization, Baltimore City Football Club, will provide a platform for talented soccer players in the Baltimore area to showcase their skills

It will be ran by a group of volunteers who have experience with the sport, and the goal is to provide a free or low cost season to ensure inclusivity and diversity.

"I know there is a lot of talent in Baltimore, and I would like to give those people a chance to showcase their soccer skills and train to become better. This is something that can be positive for the city," said Williamson

The clubs first men soccer game will be help April 22, 2023.

Women team tryouts will be held April 25, 2023.

To get involved, click here.