New landmark could be making its way to Baltimore's Hampden neighborhood

BALTIMORE — A new landmark could be making its way to Baltimore's Hampden community, and residents say they hope future generation will understand the importance.

In 1867, Katherine Chambers bought a two-story building at 3818 Roland Avenue.

After several years of renting it, the building wasn’t just a home to her. It was a way for her to expand her dressmaking skills.

Chambers used her home as a business which allowed her to become one of the first businesswomen in the area.

"Frankly, given the history, which I was excited to learned about, it means more to me, because it is something that, as somebody who fights for women's rights, is exciting that she was ahead of her time," Baltimore City Councilwoman Odette Ramos. "So, to preserve that story is extremely important for me but also for the rest of the community."

Residents say they watched the area change throughout the years, but the building always remained the same, and if it officially becomes a city landmark, various generations will be able to know its history.

"I think we have a lot of beautiful old housing stock, and I think that there are some great state and federal programs that provide tax credits to rehabilitate homes like this," community member J. Reidy said. "So I think typically you know a lot of developers out there want to demolish things and build plain developments, and I think that programs like kind of keep the character of the neighborhood. And I think for Hampden in which is very artistic and eclectic, that really kind of fits with the vibe here."

If the landmark status is granted, the owner of the property would have to abide by a few rules.

"If they wanted to do anything with the architecture, take down the deck, or do something with the windows, they'd have to get permission to do so," Ramos said. "So it's an additional couple of steps for that kind of approval and the community can be involved with the entire process, which is I think another thing that the residents really wanted to have, that community voice in that process."

The commission on historical and architectural preservation has given the house potential landmark status– which means its protected for six months until the city comes to a final decision.

