New imaging system breaks down screening barriers for breast cancer detection

BALTIMORE — As October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, medical professionals are emphasizing the importance of regular screening for women over the age of 40. While screening is crucial, individuals with dense breast tissue or a family history of breast cancer may encounter obstacles in the early detection of the disease. According to the National Cancer Institute, nearly half of American women have dense breast tissue, making it challenging to diagnose early-stage cancer or detect abnormalities on mammograms.

To address these challenges, a new imaging system known as Contrast-Enhanced Mammography (C-E-M) has emerged as a potential game changer in breast cancer screening. C-E-M is designed to reveal new or unusual blood flow patterns associated with developing cancer cells. This innovative system aims to make it easier to identify tumors in dense breast tissue by utilizing contrast dye injected via an IV, allowing for enhanced visualization.

“We get standard images and 3D images of the breast, this takes a very short period of time to be acquired. Usually, we get two views, a frontal with what we call a cranial quarter or a mediolateral oblique,” said Dr. Fahar.

Dr. Maen Farha, Medical Director of the Breast Center at MedStar Health, explains that C-E-M relies on the detection of increased blood flow to tumors, which typically distinguishes them from normal tissue. C-E-M offers the capability to detect even the smallest tumors within a short 15-minute examination, compared to the longer duration required for an MRI exam.

Dr. Farha said the significance of early detection, emphasizing that the survival rate for breast cancer significantly improves when the disease is identified at an early stage. By reducing the number of unnecessary biopsies and enabling the discovery of small tumors that may otherwise go undetected in dense breasts, C-E-M has the potential to enhance patient outcomes.

MedStar Union Memorial Hospital introduced C-E-M in September, with six women already benefitting from this advanced imaging technology as part of their diagnostic workup. Dr. Farha advises patients with dense breast tissue to consult their healthcare providers about the potential benefits of additional imaging such as C-E-M.