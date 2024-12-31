New election judge recruitment law is set to take place in 2025

BALTIMORE — On Jan.1, several new laws go into effect in the state of Maryland.

One new law is designed to make it easier to recruit election judges.

Starting in the new year, the State Board of Elections will be required to develop a marketing campaign to recruit people to serve as election judges.

Also, county employees who serve as election judges must receive administrative leave and pay.

Baltimore City Elections Director Armstead Jones says he's in favor of the law because he says it's a struggle to recruit election judges every year.

"In the primary, we recruited about 2500, and 600 of those did not participate. So, it's hard to find good workers," said Jones.

For Jones, he says being an election judge can be a very rewarding job.

If you're interested in becoming one, go to this website.