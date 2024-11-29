Neighbors grateful for Thanksgiving meal at Bea Gaddy annual dinner

BALTIMORE, Md. — It's a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition in East Baltimore. The Bea Gaddy Family Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner is not only back for another year, it's back at its regular location.

"I was like, 'yes!'" Shirleen Prioleau said as she recalled her reaction to learning that the dinner could return to Patterson Park. "Because we've been doing it here for a long time. So this seems like the staple home."

"It's closer, it's closer," Ned Drumgoole said, who took the bus here for a meal.

It was only about a month ago that the staff learned they'd once again be able to serve meals at the Patterson Park Recreation Center after repairs last year forced the dinner to move to a smaller center in Cherry Hill. But the location doesn't matter as much to the people here, who were just grateful for the little things.

"The meal. The meal was excellent," Drumgoole said when asked what he was most thankful for today.

Shomari Johnson said, "I'm thankful that the Lord woke me up this morning. I’m thankful that he saved my soul about a month ago. I’m experiencing all his blessings."

The Bea Gaddy Family Center carries on the legacy of its namesake, who started the tradition of feeding neighbors in need back in 1981, out of her home. Now, decades later, volunteers like Shamia Church are carrying on the legacies of their own families. Her father used to love volunteering here. After he passed away recently, she decided to take his place.

"I actually like to see people carry on legacies, to keep things going, to put in the effort. It lets me know that there's still a lot of people out here with a good heart," Church said.

The volunteers were also joined by Mayor Brandon Scott, who stopped by to help serve meals.

"Listen, this is an event that I don't miss," Mayor Scott told WMAR-2 News. "Even in the years like last year, where my family's Thanksgiving was in Philadelphia, I came here first before driving up to Philadelphia. Because we know what Ms. Bea Gaddy meant to Baltimore and what this event means to Baltimore, and to be doing it today with these fabulous young ladies from Patterson just makes it even more special."

He applauded those who worked all year to ensure the rec center would be ready in time for this event.

"We’re just happy to continue to see the investment of Rec & Parks to have this crucial facility back up and running."

Turnout was lower than staff would have hoped, possibly due to the bad weather or the location change.

"But we are sending food out as well. So we're gonna touch them. That's the bottom line," staff member Shirleen Prioleau said.

It's an event that's now 43 years strong, and the Bea Gaddy Family Center hopes it continues for many more years to come.