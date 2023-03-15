Nationwide manhunt continues for Hogan's former Chief of Staff

BALTIMORE — A nationwide search continues for the ex-Chief of Staff for former Governor Larry Hogan.

Roy McGrath failed to appear in court Monday for the first day of his federal trial. He's accused of fraud and embezzlement.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshals released a wanted poster of McGrath. They're calling this an interstate investigation because McGrath currently lives in Naples, Florida.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office says they've conducted a welfare check at McGrath's home, but he wasn't there. After failing to appear on Monday, the judge at the U.S. District Court in Baltimore issued a warrant for his arrest.

McGrath was indicted at the federal and state level back in October of 2021…

The charges mainly revolve around a severance payment of over $200,000 that McGrath arranged for himself in May of 2020, before leaving from the environmental agency to become Hhogan's Chief of Staff.

Prosecutors are also pursuing him for fraudulent timesheets, claiming that documents indicate McGrath claimed to be working while he was actually on vacation.

Prosecutors say McGrath falsely stated that Hogan was aware of and approved the severance payout, but Hogan denies knowing anything about it.

When Hogan found out and questioned the payments, officials say McGrath lied, informing him that the severance package was given by the environmental service's board of directors.

Prosecutors say McGrath then tried to cover his tracks by deleting any mention of benefits that were documented in the public minutes of the environment service's board of directors meetings.

If convicted, he faces a maximum combined sentence of 100 years behind bars.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S Marshals Service. Submit a tip here.