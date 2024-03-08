NASA aerospace engineer helps Baltimore youth reach for the stars

BALTIMORE — The sky’s the limit for rocket scientist Sabrina Thompson. She’s inspiring young girls in Baltimore to reach for the stars. Thompson is an Aerospace Engineer for NASA. She designs orbits and trajectories for the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.

Thompson is also the founder of Girl in Space Club. She develops flight suits for women and men, including suits for a primarily female crew during a Mars simulation in Utah. Girl in Space Club also created suits for a coed crew in Portugal that embarked on a cave simulation mission.

The Baltimore-based program hosts workshops that fusses STEM and fashion. Kids design and create their own pair of lunar footwear inspired by space exploration. The goal is for their designs to be manufactured into an actual shoe.

For more information on the next Girl in Space Club STEMulating Art workshop, visit girlinspace.com

