More than 170 Baltimore-area organizations sign letter calling for ceasefire in Gaza

BALTIMORE, Md. — More than 170 organizations have signed on to a letter to Baltimore lawmakers, expressing their support for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Representatives from the group rallied outside Senator Chris Van Hollen's office in Baltimore this afternoon to deliver the letter.

They're calling on local members of Congress to support an immediate ceasefire, and also push the Biden administration to do the same.

The organizations that signed the letter include small businesses, nonprofits, churches, and labor unions. The full list can be foundhere.

"These are regular people, who have felt it necessary to put their names, and the names of their businesses in the public record because what they see happening is so deeply wrong. They're organizations that know what's happening 5,844 miles away in Gaza is tied to their fight for racial, economic, and political justice here in Baltimore," said Ryan Harvey, one of the organizers, a member of the SEIU Local 500, and a member of the ad-hoc coalition, Greater Baltimore Residents for a Ceasefire.

Speakers at the rally included members of the Muslim, Christian, and Jewish communities.

Rabbi Ariana Katz from the Baltimore Justice Shtiebl, quoting Leviticus 19:16, said, "Do not stand by idly at your neighbor's blood."

Father Ty Hullinger, a priest at Transfigurtion Catholic Community, said, "How can Christmas be celebrated this year without a total and complete ceasfire in Gaza? Jesus said, 'Blessed are the peacemakers; they will be called the children of God.' The only way to be peacemakers today is to call for an immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza so that no more holy families may die."

Matan Zeimer, from IfNotNow Baltimore, is a descendant of Holocaust survivors, with family in Israel and friends in the West Bank.

He said, "The only way to end this violence, to secure a hostage exchange that will bring everyone home, to forge a path forward to a long-term political solution that will ensure equality, justice, and safety for all Palestinians and Israelis, is to push for a lasting ceasefire. Ceasefire now!"

Senator Van Hollen released the following statement to WMAR-2 News:

“I appreciate that Marylanders are choosing to express their views on such a critical issue. Like many across our state, I was horrified by Hamas’ despicable attacks and kidnappings that took place October 7th. Since then I have supported Israel’s right to defend itself and its objective of ending the military threat posed by Hamas. Like many Marylanders, however, I have been alarmed by the unacceptably high civilian death toll and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The Netanyahu government must do more to protect civilians, and the Biden Administration must do more to hold it accountable. That is why I have called on the Biden Administration to secure a clear and viable plan from the Netanyahu government to limit civilian casualties and allow more desperately needed humanitarian aid to reach innocent Gazans. Until that plan is set, the United States should insist on a humanitarian pause.”

The full text of the letter is below:

"To Maryland’s Congressional Delegation,

We are organizations and small businesses representing more than 200,000 Baltimore-area residents. We urge you to call for an immediate ceasefire in Israel and Palestine.

We grieve for the 1,200 killed during Hamas’ October 7th attack and the more than 19,000 Palestinians killed by the Israeli military – almost half of whom have been children – since then. These deaths include the relatives and loved ones of Maryland residents.

Israel has cut off water, electricity, fuel, and supplies to Gaza. Residents are on the brink of starvation. Up to 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced. But even as UN experts warn of a “grave risk of genocide” in Gaza, the Biden Administration says it has drawn “no red lines” for the Israeli military, while the majority of Americans – including up to 80% of registered Democrats – support a ceasefire.

We are deeply concerned that billions of tax dollars have been so easily provided to support Israel’s military assault on Gaza, while we struggle for public resources to meet the basic needs of our communities.

We applaud Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-07) for calling for a ceasefire.

As our representatives, we urge you to publicly and unequivocally call for an immediate ceasefire, to sign onto or introduce a Ceasefire resolution, and to do everything in your power to pressure the Biden administration to do the same."