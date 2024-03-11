More counties added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Efforts to control the spotted lanternfly in Maryland are expanding. The Maryland Department of Agriculture added 2 more counties into a "spotted lanternfly quarantine zone."

Effective immediately Charles and Garrett Counties are in the quarantine zone.

What does this mean? Well, it means the movement of items, that could contain lanternflies is restricted. This includes any of its life stages: egg masses, nymphs, and adults.

“As we continue to be vigilant in our approach, we understand the negative impact that spotted lanternflies have on agriculture operations," said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “As a result, we are taking steps to expand the quarantine zone out of an abundance of caution. We remain committed to controlling this destructive insect's spread and protecting our agricultural community's interests."

The first quarantine order came out in 2019 and included Harford and Cecil Counties. Both counties have established lanternfly populations.

In 2022 the quarantine zone expanded again to include: Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Kent, Montgomery, and Washington County. The same order also included Baltimore City.

The spotted lanternfly poses a major threat to the region’s agricultural industries as it feeds on more than 70 different types of crops and plants, including grapes, hops, apples, peaches, oak, pine, and many others.

Businesses, municipalities, and government agencies requiring any regulated item's movement within or from the quarantine zone will need a specialized permit.

Examples of regulated articles include:



landscaping

remodeling/construction waste

packing materials like wood boxes or crates

plants and plant parts

vehicles

other outdoor items.

Originally from Asia, the spotted lanternfly was first detected in Berks County, Pennsylvania, in the fall of 2014. As a known hitchhiker, the spotted lanternfly has also spread to Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia.

If you see a spotted lanternfly where you live the Maryland Department of Agriculture wants to hear from you. Take a photo and take this survey.