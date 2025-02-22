Mobtown Ballroom seeks community support as nightlife hub relocates due to redevelopment

NORTH STATION — Mobtown Ballroom, a beloved nightlife destination in Baltimore’s Station North Arts District, is facing a significant change. Due to a historic redevelopment project in the area, the venue, known for its vibrant swing dancing scene and delicious biscuit sandwiches, must find a new home.

To assist in this transition, the establishment is launching a fundraising effort to secure funds for its future.

Since opening in 2011, Mobtown Ballroom has evolved from a swing dancing venue into a multifaceted creative hub that hosts concerts, community events, and nightlife activities.

Owner Sarah Sullivan reflects on the venue’s essence: “We believe in participatory art and participatory nightlife, a place you can go where you’re face to face with other human beings.”

This vision has made Mobtown a unique space for self-expression and connection among patrons.

However, as the redevelopment project progresses, Mobtown’s operations will be temporarily halted.

Sullivan explains the challenges ahead: “There’s going to be this time when the building is being renovated where we won’t have any ability to be in here.”

The Central Baltimore Partnership announced last year that the goal of the project is to revitalize the artistic district, but first, Mobtown must find a new location.

Sullivan remains hopeful about the future. She aims to secure a permanent venue while keeping the original location as a second spot once renovations are complete.

“We have a network of artists in this area who are all eyeing the same thing, thinking about who’s going to fill in what empty space in the city,” she notes.

With legal agreements preventing the disclosure of their potential new location, Sullivan emphasizes the financial strain of relocating.

“It doesn’t cost a lot to just buy a building, but it costs a lot to decide if you want to buy one,” she says.

The venue is launching a GoFundMe campaign to raise $20,000, which will help cover costs for permits, inspections, and necessary renovations for their prospective new home.

“We're raising money to ensure that this spot is valuable and useful for us before we go all in,” Sullivan adds.

The fundraising event is a crucial step, as the community’s support will play a vital role in Mobtown’s future.

Patrons and community members are encouraged to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign to help keep this beloved nightlife hub alive.

While Sullivan can’t reveal their exact new destination just yet, she hopes to remain in the heart of Station North, fostering creativity and connection for years to come.

For those interested in supporting Mobtown Ballroom during this transition, donations can be made through their GoFundMe page, helping to secure a future for one of Baltimore’s cherished cultural spaces.

