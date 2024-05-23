Minutes matter, learn how to stop the bleed to save a life

BALTIMORE — Uncontrolled bleeding is the leading cause of preventable death. 5 minutes can make the difference between saving and losing a life.

Free trainings are being held for national Stop The Bleed Day, preparing people on how to control a bleed from serious injuries. Blood loss is responsible for 35% of all pre-hospital deaths.

Maryland Committee on Trauma will be offering Stop the Bleed training on May 23rd from 8am – 6pm. The event will be held at Baltimore Peninsula.

4 out of 5 victims of a mass casualty are brought to the hospital by someone other than a trained EMT or first responder. Trainees will learn how to use their hands to apply pressure to a wound; how to pack a wound to control bleeding; and how to correctly apply a tourniquet.

The STOP THE BLEED program led by The American College of Surgeons, has reached over 160 countries and equipped nearly 4 million people with life-saving techniques.

For information on stop the bleed training click here.

