BALTIMORE — There will be a memorial service for Elijah I. Gorham this weekend.

Gorham was a senior student athlete at Mervo High School where he played wide receiver on the school football team. Gorham passed away due to a football related injury earlier this month.

The service will take place at the Mervo High School football field this Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

For those who wish to leave condolences for the family they may visit the William C. Brown Community Funeral Homes, P.A., website.