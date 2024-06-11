Men's Health Month: Taking a look at key health screenings men should have

BALTIMORE — June is Men’s Health Month.

WMAR-2 News is taking a closer look at the important health screenings men should have in their lifetime.

When James Williams Jr. was 39 years old, he was a healthy man who ran marathons. However, his late wife insisted he get a prostate screening for his annual physical.

“And I'm like, that’s an old man disease. Why would I get screened for prostate cancer? I feel good. I’m in shape," said Williams.

Williams got a prostate specific antigen test. His numbers were elevated, but one doctor said not to worry about it. He then sought a second opinion.

“I was able to track Dr. Arthur Burnett Jr. at Johns Hopkins who said let’s give this six months and let’s see what happens. My numbers doubled. I had a biopsy and I came up with a positive test for prostate cancer," said Williams.

Williams, who is now 64, is a two- time prostate cancer survivor. He believes catching the disease early and getting the right treatment saved his life. For years, he has worked to inform men who are 45 and older to get screened.

“I was going to movie theaters where I saw a long line or football games or basketball games or my own family gatherings. And I started with my own family to make sure

all the men in my family, my uncles, men who are about my age, are getting screened for prostate cancer," said Williams.

Getting a prostate screening is just one of a couple key screenings men should get in their lifetime.

“Prostate screening is one thing that is very important when you get older, especially if you’re over 40. Colonoscopy, just like it is for women, it’s important for men. And we like to screen to for diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease," said Dr. Stuart Bell, a primary care doctor and medical director at Med Star Union Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bell says when it comes to prostate and colon screenings, men should do that by the age of 45. However, they should do it earlier if they have a family history.

“I guess the point of this is it’s very personalized. You have to make sure you understand the risk profile they have. And you have to make the shared decision.”

Dr. bell says there are other things men need to be aware of. And even though it’s rare, younger guys have a higher risk of testicular cancer. And if you’re a smoker, Dr. Bell says you should be screened for lung cancer.

Williams has one plea for all men.

“I want all individuals who are selected as a male to do, is get screened and to get tested, not for themselves, but for those that love them," said Williams.