MDOT honors victims of preventable crashes, calls for action to end roadway tragedies

ANNAPOLIS — In Annapolis, family members and friends gathered to honor those whose lives were tragically cut short on Maryland’s roads due to impaired, distracted driving, and speeding.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) hosted its annual remembrance ceremony at the Westin Hotel, a space filled with photos, flowers, and the heartbreaking stories of lives lost to preventable crashes.

Since 2023, 600 lives have been taken across the state, a grim reminder of the toll that reckless driving continues to exact. Since 2020, more than 2,300 lives have been lost on Maryland roads, and officials say the number is far too high.

“The pain of these tragedies is still very real, no matter how many years have passed since the crash occurred,” said Chrissy Nizer, Gov. Moore’s Highway Safety Representative.

For many, the pain of losing a loved one in a crash caused by negligence is a wound that never fully heals. Among those gathered was Deb Hardy, whose daughter, 13-year-old Emily, was killed by a drunk driver over 20 years ago.

Hardy, now a dedicated volunteer for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), spoke about the enduring pain of her loss.

“She’s not a statistic; she’s my daughter,” Hardy said, her voice breaking with emotion. “This did not have to happen. It was preventable, and yet, here we are.”

Her daughter was killed alongside her friend’s grandmother, and the driver who caused the crash was intoxicated. Hardy’s story is far from unique, but it has motivated her to work tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving.

“As a society, we need to learn that we must step up to make change,” Hardy said. “This room should be empty. There should be no victims of drunk driving crashes. Yet we hold this event year after year because more and more people are killed in these preventable accidents.”

The event was not just a time for mourning but also a call to action. MDOT officials emphasized the importance of seeing the faces behind the statistics—the mothers, fathers, friends, and loved ones who are left behind. Nizer urged everyone in Maryland to understand the profound impact that these tragedies have on families and communities.

“I wish everyone in Maryland could see the faces of those we’ve lost,” said Nizer. "Understanding the pain, but also understanding that our goal is to stop this from happening to anyone else.”

As the holiday season approaches, a time when roadways are often more crowded and hazardous, officials are urging drivers to be mindful of their actions behind the wheel. Drunk driving, speeding, and distractions are factors that continue to contribute to a tragic loss of life on the roads.

MDOT has offered a set of driving safety tips that all Maryland drivers are encouraged to follow:



Be alert – Pay attention to the road and your surroundings at all times.

– Pay attention to the road and your surroundings at all times. Obey the rules – Always follow traffic laws, come to complete stops at stop signs and for school buses, and obey the speed limit.

– Always follow traffic laws, come to complete stops at stop signs and for school buses, and obey the speed limit. Be aware of pedestrians – Slow down and stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections.

– Slow down and stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections. Be aware of other vehicles – Watch for brake lights on vehicles ahead and maintain a safe following distance.

– Watch for brake lights on vehicles ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Be aware of work zones – Follow instructions from flaggers and expect workers or vehicles to enter your lane unexpectedly.

– Follow instructions from flaggers and expect workers or vehicles to enter your lane unexpectedly. Wear a seatbelt – Seatbelts remain one of the simplest and most effective safety measures available.

– Seatbelts remain one of the simplest and most effective safety measures available. Avoid distractions – Stay focused on the road and avoid texting, talking, eating, or fiddling with the car’s entertainment system.

– Stay focused on the road and avoid texting, talking, eating, or fiddling with the car’s entertainment system. Plan ahead – Always have a safe plan for getting home if you intend to drink. Designate a driver or use a rideshare service.

As Maryland enters the final stretch of the year, with both Christmas and New Year’s on the horizon, MDOT officials are emphasizing the need for extra caution. These holidays are often marked by increased travel and, unfortunately, an uptick in impaired driving.