Massive fire over the Maryland line in Stewartstown

STEWARTSTOWN, PA — In the overnight hours a huge fire broke out at an abandoned warehouse in Stewartstown, PA.

The fire, which grew to 6 alarms started at 13 Mill Street, an old furniture factory, according to Eureka Volunteer Fire Department.

This is the largest fire in the town's history.

It broke out just after 2 a.m.

Maryland volunteer fire crews from Whiteford, Jarrettsville, and Norrisville assisted at the scene according to a Facebook post on the Harford County Fire & EMS Public Information Officer page.

Nobody was injured in the fire.