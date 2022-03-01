Baltimore's indoor mask mandate ended Tuesday morning, but not for schools

BALTIMORE — Every public school district in the Baltimore area no longer requires masks in school buildings, except for schools in Baltimore City.

The school district has not posted an update on their masking requirements since the State Board of Education voted to lift the statewide school mask mandate last month. When you go to their website, the health and safety section still states masks must be worn inside school buildings.

However, Baltimore's indoor mask mandate has expired. Masks are no longer required in gyms, restaurants or shops. Businesses still have the choice to put their own regulations in place.

According to the CDC, the transmission rate for COVID-19 in Baltimore City is considered low.

The next public meeting for Baltimore City's school board is scheduled for March 8 at 5 p.m.