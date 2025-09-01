Marylanders take to the streets on Labor Day in "Workers Over Billionaires" protest

COLUMBIA, M.d. — From the busy streets of Baltimore City, to the suburban sprawl of Howard County protesters in Maryland spent their Labor Day holiday voicing their displeasure over the federal government’s actions since January.

“I would be complacent. I would be enjoying a beautiful day, I would be having a cookout with my family. I wouldn’t be thinking about this. This is an imposition on all of us,” Doug Stansbury said. “But I have to sleep tonight.”

Stansbury, with a sign that reads “Resist the oli ve garchy, by any meals necessary!” does not live in Howard County, but felt his presence might be more valued at Columbia’s smaller demonstration for “Workers over billionaires”, a protest in conjunction with the May Day strong movement.

WMAR-2 News (Blair Sabol) Protestor Doug Stansbury, brought a homemade sign that reads “Resist the oli ve garchy, by any meals necessary!”

“I thought this is a place that hasn’t seen much action and maybe they’re under the impression that their neighbors aren’t as concerned. But we are,” he said.

Kathleen Feddor, who’s been out to all of the protests in her backyard, says they have seen better turnout before but was encouraged by the dozens who did show on Monday and the consistent supportive honks from passing cars.

“It’s hopeful. If we don’t turn out, then we’re not going to be seen or heard. We’re going to be looking [like] a minority and I don’t think we are a minority,” Kathleen Feddor said.

In downtown Baltimore, hundreds marched from the Inner Harbor to Johns Hopkins hospital specifically stopping at locations that “symbolize billionaire and corporate influence in government complicity.”

Along the way they chanted "the people united will never be divided."

The list of issues that brings protesters out is long and continues to grow. Which could be seen by the variety in signage, concerns about immigration, LGBTQ+ rights, and the state of democracy in America all common themes.

For Fed Weimert, it's the signifcant slashes to federal funding that brought him out on Monday. He's a former Towson pastor who worked with low-income groups during his three decade career.

“So many of these federal programs that have supported the needs of people, supported organizations that help them are being cut away. I am terrified for what that means for our community,” he said.

“I want to get troops out of American streets. I want to be following the constitution, I want tariffs to be set by congress, if at all. I just want to get back to the rule of law,” Stansbury said.

There were also demonstrations in Westminster, Laurel and several other locations throughout Maryland.