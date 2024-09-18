Marylander Joan Vassos on finding love as ABC's first Golden Bachelorette

BALTIMORE — It's never too late to find love, in fact the Golden Bachelorette says her love story is just beginning.

Joan Vassos is a 61-year-old private school administrator from Rockville, Maryland. She's diving back into the dating pool as ABC's first Golden Bachelorette.

"It represents millions of people that are in their 50s and 60s and 70s and 80s, that are in this second half of their life that deserve to find love," said Vassos.

Vassos shares that she was shocked by how many people reached out to her after appearing on Gerry's season of the Golden Bachelor.

“As you get older, you're expected to take a back seat, that you're supposed to now be in a support mode. Being on the Golden Bachelor actually cured me of that feeling. I went to that house and I met these 21 other amazing women, and when I talked to them, I thought, well of course you deserve a second chance at life and you deserve love. And why would I think that was true for them and not for myself," said Vassos.

After a few episodes, Vassos left to be with family, sharing that her daughter was dealing with postpartum depression.

Vassos is a mom of 4 and grandmother of 3. Her husband John, whom she was married to for 32 years, died in January 2021 of pancreatic cancer.

“Right before he passed away, he gave me his blessing. He called me over. He was laying on the sofa. He wasn't really able to stand up anymore. He said, I need to talk to you about something important. I don't want you to stop living. I want you to find somebody. You deserve to have love and to live your life, a full life after I'm gone," said Vassos.

Vassos shares what her kids think about their mom being the first Golden Bachelorette.

“It was a little easier for them to accept Golden Bachelorette than it was to accept Golden Bachelor, because Golden Bachelor was unexplored territory. They did really have strong opinions about me kissing men on TV and about fantasy suites. So other than that, they were okay with it. I think I need to warn them before I kiss anybody on TV, that they should close their eyes,” said Vassos.

So who will get the golden rose? Vassos dishes on her type of guy.

“I’m a little on the shyer side, so I love having that person that walks in a room and feels comfortable immediately, looking for somebody that has a sense of adventure, ready to travel. I really want a gentleman in my life. The men on this season, they were really good matches," said Vassos.

Vassos adds that viewers can expect thrilling dates to places like Disneyland and Las Vegas.

“The Golden Bachelorette” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on WMAR.