BALTIMORE — A palpable energy spread throughout the CFG Bank Arena Friday night as the Hall of Fame Collegiate Basketball Series kicked off, showcasing premier collegiate teams and drawing fans from across the region. The event not only served to highlight the athletes’ skills but also to bolster Maryland's growing revenue and tourism through sports.

Sports have long been a unifying force for communities, and Maryland is currently witnessing a notable uptick in tourism as fans flock to support their favorite teams.

“We love Virginia Tech, so it’s always nice when there’s a game close by,” stated Carol Begnoche, a resident of Virginia who attended the game.

Her sentiment echoed through the audience as fans flooded the arena, excitedly cheering for their teams.

The series held under the full moon brought together athletes ready to deliver their best performances.

“It took us about two hours and 15 minutes today,” shared one player, highlighting the intense preparation that goes into these games. Excited fans like Ryan Fanning, a Villanova supporter and Virginia resident whose father broadcasts the team’s games, expressed their enthusiasm for the close proximity of the event.

According to Terry Hasseltine, Executive Director of the Maryland Sports Commission, events such as the Hall of Fame Collegiate Basketball Series, the Orioles’ Division Finals, and Ravens games are vital to keeping Baltimore’s sports tourism industry alive.

“People travel in, maybe arrive in the evening and likely stay overnight. They often take the opportunity to enjoy our restaurants and pubs, contributing to a vibrant nightlife,” Hasseltine explained. This influx not only benefits the local economy but enriches the cultural scene in Baltimore.

Recent renovations to the CFG Bank Arena have expanded its capabilities, allowing for diverse events.

“With all this extra space, we can now host equestrian events, wrestling, and much more that wasn’t possible before,” said Hasseltine.

This adaptability is crucial as it invites a wider array of attractions for visitors and locals alike.

Beyond the basketball series, Maryland’s other attractions continue to entice tourists. Malcolm Begnoche, a visitor from Ashberg, VA, expressed his excitement about the local aquarium, specifically the exhilarating shark walkway. Another visitor, Grace Fanning, shared her joy in visiting with her siblings for basketball games while also exploring the charming city.

As if to further enhance the appeal of the area, Hasseltine noted that upcoming concerts featuring artists like Rod Wave, Jhené Aiko, and Mariah Carey will also serve to attract more visitors to Maryland in the coming month.

With a perfect blend of sports, culture, and entertainment, Maryland is poised to solidify its reputation as a prime destination for tourists, all fueled by the electrifying atmosphere sports events bring to the area.

